TRENDS participates at World Economic Forum in Davos 2026

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory is preparing to mark a new milestone in its international engagement by participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos 2026.

Appearing at the forum for the third consecutive year, TRENDS continues to position itself as an active thought platform and a knowledge bridge connecting the Middle East with the wider world, contributing to global debates on strategic issues and major international transformations.

During the Davos forum, TRENDS will participate in a series of high-level events and meetings aiming to strengthen international dialogue, build knowledge partnerships, and present forward-looking research perspectives that support stability and sustainable growth.

On the sidelines of the forum, TRENDS will launch on Tuesday, January 20, the first edition of the Europe-Middle East Strategic Dialogue at the Davos Lodge. The dialogue will convene senior policymakers, top executives, and international experts to explore ways to strengthen digital trust, build flexible frameworks for economic cooperation, and advance strategic partnerships capable of navigating global transformations and supporting sustainable growth across both regions.

On the same day, through its virtual office in Switzerland, TRENDS will host a session at the World Economic Forum titled From Agreements to Outcomes: The Abraham Accords and the Path to Peace and Prosperity. The session will examine the political and economic implications of regional peace agreements, their role in opening new horizons for regional and international cooperation, and pathways for translating political understanding into tangible developmental and investment opportunities.

TRENDS’ activities will continue on Wednesday, January 21, as its delegation, led by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, participates in a special closed discussion session held at the invitation of Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation. The session, Global Transformations – Opportunities in Advanced Markets, will take place in Davos Platz.

The delegation will also attend an exclusive reception with Eric Trump and a select group of prominent international figures, providing a platform for exchanging perspectives on global strategic issues and further strengthening TRENDS’ presence within high-level international circles.

Innovation and AI Governance

TRENDS will host another session titled Responsible Innovation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence. The discussion will address challenges related to AI governance, digital inclusion, and ensuring fair access to innovation opportunities. It will explore how artificial intelligence can drive equitable growth and sustainable development while contributing to global conversations on shaping a responsible technological future and preventing the widening of digital divides.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali stated that TRENDS’ continued presence at Davos for the third consecutive year reflects the Center’s firm commitment to strengthening its role as an independent and influential research institution on major global platforms, and to contributing forward-looking perspectives on economic, political, and technological challenges shaping today’s world.

He noted that this year’s agenda focuses on building durable digital and knowledge bridges between Europe and the Middle East, promoting strategic dialogue in support of stability and growth, and advancing artificial intelligence as a catalyst for responsible innovation and inclusive development. He added that his participation in a closed-door discussion session at the invitation of Eric Trump is part of an exchange of perspectives on global economic transformations and the identification of opportunities in advanced markets, reinforcing the role of research in supporting a strategic understanding of international economic trends.

Dr. Al-Ali stressed that TRENDS’ participation in Davos 2026 also aligns with the organisation’s broader strategic vision of advancing intellectual and cultural diplomacy, supporting evidence-based decision-making, and anticipating and shaping a more balanced and sustainable global future.