Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 30th edition of AEEDC Dubai

DUBAI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, today opened the 30th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2026) at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The three-day event runs until 21st January and welcomes more than 74,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said that AEEDC Dubai has consolidated its position as the world’s largest annual international scientific conference and exhibition for dentistry and oral health, and as a leading global platform for scientific exchange, professional development, and enhanced international cooperation in this vital sector.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said, “AEEDC Dubai serves as a specialised international platform that brings together experts, academic institutions, and global companies, supporting knowledge exchange and ongoing developments in dental technologies and practices.

He added, “Dubai continues to advance the healthcare sector through a comprehensive vision that places innovation, knowledge, and scientific research at the forefront of priorities. This approach supports global healthcare development by attracting international medical conferences, fostering cross-border partnerships, and providing an advanced environment that enhances the quality of healthcare services and strengthens the emirate’s competitiveness as a global medical hub.”

During a tour of the event, accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, he visited a number of international pavilions and platforms of global companies and participating health and medical entities. The exhibition brings together more than 5,860 brands represented by 4,319 companies specialising in the latest technologies and supplies for oral and dental health.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was briefed on leading solutions, technologies, and advanced innovations.

He visited the pavilions of Germany, Brazil, Switzerland, Spain, Türkiye, Italy, and Republic of Korea, where he reviewed advanced innovations and digital solutions in dentistry and oral health. The tour also included visits to the pavilions of Route, Mirai, and Planmeca, in addition to UPA, as well as the launch of the ‘Screen’ platform and a visit to the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences pavilion.

Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), said, “Over the past 30 years, AEEDC Dubai has evolved from a specialised professional event into a comprehensive global platform that attracts the international dental community together under one roof. Today, it stands as the world’s largest specialised gathering in dentistry and oral health, and a recognised international reference for scientific, technological, and commercial decision-making within this vital sector. This achievement is the result of a clear long-term vision and sustained investment in quality, scientific excellence, and international partnerships.”

He added, “The annual hosting of thousands of experts, scientists, practitioners, and leading global companies from across the world in Dubai reflects the growing international confidence in the UAE as a global hub for medical knowledge, and as an environment capable of convening expertise, fostering innovation, and shaping the future. AEEDC Dubai has played a direct role in accelerating scientific advancement in the dental sector and in transferring the latest global technologies and best practices to the region, thereby enhancing the quality of healthcare and supporting the development of highly qualified professional talent.”

Dr. Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman, AEEDC Dubai, Consultant, Dubai Dental Services, Dubai Health, said, “AEEDC Dubai is a global destination that brings together leading experts and decision-makers in the dental sector from around the world, creating a dynamic space to shape the future of this vital specialty. This year’s scientific programme reflects our commitment to delivering advanced content that keeps pace with rapid developments in medical technologies and clinical practices, while contributing to the advancement of a sustainable educational ecosystem that fosters innovation and enhances the quality of healthcare at the international level.”

AEEDC Dubai’s conference features 183 scientific sessions, 20 hands-on workshops, and 390 poster presentations, with the participation of over 192 international speakers across various dental specialisations. These include digital dentistry, aesthetic dentistry, prosthodontics, endodontics, pediatric dentistry, dental practice growth, dental ethics, oral implantology, laser dentistry, robotic dentistry, forensic odontology, dental and oral radiology, oral medical photography, intraoral photography, microscopic dentistry, restorative dentistry, nutrition and oral health, and other advanced fields reflecting the rapid scientific development of this vital sector.

Egypt’s participation as Guest of Honour of the 30th edition reflects the depth of the longstanding fraternal and historic relations between the UAE and Egypt, founded on strategic cooperation, a shared vision for sustainable development, and coordinated efforts across key sectors. This partnership is further reflected in ongoing cooperation in the healthcare, scientific, and medical fields, with a focus on knowledge exchange, capacity building, and advancing innovation within healthcare systems.

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and is held with official support from the Dubai Health Authority. This support reflects the event’s status as a key fixture on the global dental calendar and its role in reinforcing Dubai’s position as an international hub for specialised medical conferences and exhibitions.