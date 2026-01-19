Dubai Marathon marks 25th anniversary with new grandstand finish at Dubai Police Academy grounds

DUBAI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Marathon will celebrate its 25th anniversary on 1st February with a fast and flat route that will see runners enjoy a grandstand finish within the grounds of the Dubai Police Academy.

Held with the continued support of the Dubai Sports Council, the race has become recognised for its smooth, quick course that attracts elite athletes and running enthusiasts from across the globe all keen on pushing for a personal best.

And while thousands will again have that opportunity to post fast times along a vast stretch taking in both Jumeirah Beach Road and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, runners will notice a few new elements most notably a grandstand finish created on the parade grounds of the Dubai Police Academy.

The race start times have also been adjusted with the marathon elites starting at 5.45am before the general marathon masses cross the start line at 6.30am, 30 minutes earlier than in 2025. Start times for the hugely popular 10km Road Race and the 4km Fun Run will be announced in due course. Full information – including race route maps – will be available in the next few days on the official website dubaimarathon.org.

“Due to the ongoing development of the city’s infrastructure, we have worked tirelessly with our colleagues at Dubai Police, RTA, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Sports Council to create a route that will satisfy all parties,” said Event Director Peter Connerton.

“Our thanks go to Dubai Police for inviting the event to create a dramatic finishing stretch in the parade grounds of the Dubai Police Academy, which will also host the spectator grandstand as well as the Dubai Marathon Family Village, exhibitor stands and live entertainment.”

Aside from the new finish area for the 4km, 10km and Marathon races, other slight route changes include turns at Dubai Media City and 280m after the Mehemal Junction and two laps on the Marathon route turning at the Burj Al Arab instead of at the Madinat.

Recognised as the first race in the region to earn the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label, the Dubai Marathon has become synonymous with record-breaking performances and world-class participation and interest from international elite runners is high meaning the 25th anniversary race likely to field the largest elite field in its history.

While the race is just two weeks away, registration for all three distances remains open via the official website dubaimarathon.org.

The 2026 Dubai Marathon is supported by ASICS, Dubai Sports Council, MG Motor, the Channel 4 Radio Network, ITP Media Group, Bisleri Water, Vitamin Well, Dubai RTA, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality and Ciel Dubai Marina.