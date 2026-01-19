Hamdan bin Zayed reviews outcomes of Liwa International Festival 'LIWA 2026'

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has reviewed the outcomes of Liwa International Festival (LIWA 2026), emphasising the leadership's commitment to promoting national heritage and identity, supporting initiatives showcasing UAE traditions, and driving sustainable development in Al Dhafra Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed praised participating entities for their contribution to its success, and emphasised the importance of joint action to develop national events, and cultural and tourism events in Al Dhafra Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed also reviewed proposed activities and programmes for the next edition, to be held from 11th December 2026 to 2nd January 2027, along with plans to develop the event and build on its success.