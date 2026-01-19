Sharjah Festival of African Literature 2026 concludes with 11,108 visitors

SHARJAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL 2026) concluded after enriching African-Arab cultural and literary exchange and welcoming 11,108 visitors, marking an increase from the 10,000-plus attendees last year. During the five days of SFAL 2026 from January 14 to 18, “The African Way” theme prevailed across all programmes, from colourful folk performances to hands-on workshops, insightful talks by prominent authors, a wealth of knowledge at bookstalls, and flavourful cuisines.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said the rising popularity of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature reflects the increasingly growing appeal of cross-cultural exchanges, in all its forms, for communities from Africa and the Arab world. “SFAL has created a beloved space for members of the public, writers, intellectuals, artists and creative communities to experience and share the rich traditions of Africa. Culture defines us, inspires us and encourages us to learn from each other,” he added.

“The festival forms a cornerstone of the integrated development model of Sharjah, led by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote knowledge and dialogue through literary arts, books and cultural events.”

Al Ameri further noted, “Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we remain committed to widening the scope and scale of the festival in future editions, in line with Sharjah’s global leadership in advancing the exchange of knowledge, creativity and culture between people from around the world.”

On the closing day of the festival, a panel discussion, titled “Shared African–Arab Cultural Influence” featured Dr. Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Zanzibari writer Ally Baharoon; and Zimbabwean novelist Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu, winner of the Best International Fiction prize of the 2025 Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) Awards.

Another session in which culture, identity and belonging were also explored, featured acclaimed poet and author Lemn Sissay. The in-conversation session, moderated by Layla Mohammed, was titled after his memoir, My Name is Why, which follows his journey from the UK care system to international literary recognition, highlighting how literature empowers people to rise against the odds.

The day’s cultural programme included a session on “Stories of What Lies Ahead in African Literature”, led by Ugandan writer and filmmaker Dilman Dila and moderated by Layla Mohammed. Dila said African writing styles today mix myth and futurism to cater to modern themes such as urbanisation and technology.

A poetry reading session titled “Breath, Rhythm, Belonging” concluded the programme, featuring MoAfrika wa Mokgathi, Afra Atiq, Bewketu Seyoum, and Lebogang Mashile. The poets explored themes of home and longing through their recitals.

This year, SFAL presented the Sharjah Lifetime Achievement in Literature Award to prominent Zimbabwean novelist and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga, who has significantly contributed to African and world literature. At the festival, she praised SFAL as a vital platform for fostering dialogue and cultural interactions.

SFAL 2026, held at University City Hall Square, featured cultures and stories from various regions of Africa, with a special focus on literary experiences from Zanzibar, Ethiopia and South Africa in the latest edition.

The festival brought together 20 African writers and 9 Emirati authors who discussed traditional and contemporary African literature, while promoting cultural and intellectual exchange between Africa and the Arab world. The programme included poetry evenings, 20 workshops for children, 10 live culinary sessions, book signings, daily artistic and musical performances, art exhibitions and much more.