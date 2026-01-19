Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, in presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; other sheikhs, and senior officials.

The meeting took place at Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged cordial fraternal talks and discussed a number of issues related to the nation and citizens’ affairs, as well as ways to advance the development process and the cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Their Highnesses prayed to Almighty Allah to preserve the UAE, grant it continued glory, security and prosperity, and bestow upon it further progress and development.