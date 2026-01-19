Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Fatima Mohamed Al Mansouri

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences on the passing of Fatima Mohamed Al Mansouri at Al Hawashim mourning Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed passed on his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, and wished them courage and solace.

He offered his condolences to the sons of the late Fatima Mohamed Al Mansouri, namely Khaled Ahmed Raqeet Alsuwaidi, and Tareq, Fahd, and Sultan Ahmed Raqeet Alsuwaidi, as well as to the deceased’s family members and relatives gathered.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; and Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police.