DLD launches ‘Real Estate Diploma’ in partnership with HCT to develop specialised national talent

DUBAI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the ‘Real Estate Diploma’ as part of a strategic partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), in a move aimed at preparing qualified national talent equipped with the knowledge and practical skills required to work in the real estate sector and contribute to its sustainability and growth.

The launch of the diploma comes as part of a shared approach that brings together the practical expertise of the Dubai Land Department and the academic excellence of the Higher Colleges of Technology to deliver an accredited professional programme that focuses on linking theoretical knowledge with practical application, in line with the evolving requirements of the real estate market in the UAE.

The ‘Real Estate Diploma’ aims to qualify 40 participants per cohort through a programme spanning two years and comprising 90 accredited hours. The curriculum covers specialised areas including property management, real estate valuation and appraisal, real estate brokerage, dealings with property owners and tenants, in addition to promoting real estate services, thereby enhancing participants’ readiness to enter the labour market with confidence and competence.

On the sidelines of the diploma launch ceremony, DLD signed cooperation agreements with some of the UAE’s leading real estate developers such as Emaar Properties, Sobha Realty, Aldar Properties, Omniyat Developments, Azizi Developments, Danube Properties, and Ellington Properties.

These agreements aim to support the Real Estate Diploma programme by providing practical training opportunities, facilitating the transfer of professional expertise, and aligning educational outcomes with labour-market needs. This will contribute to the preparation of qualified national talent capable of effective integration into the real estate sector and to enhance its long-term sustainability.

Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department, affirmed that true investment begins with people, noting that the strength of the real estate sector stems from the competence of its workforce and from providing ambitious talent with opportunities to develop their skills, broaden their horizons, and build clear career pathways based on knowledge, confidence, and empowerment ultimately contributing positively to the sector’s sustainability and growth. “This approach comes at a time when Dubai’s real estate sector is witnessing an unprecedented achievement, with the value of real estate transactions in 2025 surpassing AED917 billion, a performance that reflects the market’s resilience, clarity of vision, and full alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033,” he said.

He added, “Dubai Land Department continues to play its pivotal role in empowering national talent. Since the launch of the Real Estate Empowerment programme in 2024, DLD has contributed to the employment of 1,800 Emiratis in the real estate sector, in addition to strengthening the presence of Emirati talent within the real estate brokerage ecosystem, which today includes 2,028 Emirati brokers, among them 426 women. This reflects Dubai Land Department’s commitment to building a more inclusive and sustainable sector, one that is human-centric, and enhances its competitiveness for the future.”

He noted that the launch of the ‘Real Estate Diploma’ forms part of a practical approach aimed at linking theoretical knowledge with practical application, and at preparing individuals with the understanding, capability, and readiness to navigate market realities and transformations with a responsible professional mindset and a clear future vision, thereby enhancing participants’ preparedness for effective integration into the labour market. He added that the diploma, launched in partnership with the HCT, reflects the DLD’s commitment to supporting applied learning pathways and building practical expertise that fosters professional stability and excellence.

For his part, Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, the President and CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology, explained that the partnership with Dubai Land Department reflects HCT’s strategic direction, which focuses on building effective partnerships with the labour market and industry sectors to support the achievement of its development plans through qualified Emirati talent. This is achieved through collaboration in launching and developing new programmes that align with the current and future needs of these sectors. He noted that the introduction of the ‘Real Estate Diploma’ underscores the success of the Colleges’ ‘comprehensive’ approach, which aims to diversify educational options for students by adding a professional diploma track alongside its academic pathways, responding to the evolving nature of the market, whose workforce needs are no longer limited to specific academic degrees, but increasingly prioritise applied and technological skills.

Dr. Al Ayyan also highlighted the importance of the new diploma in light of the remarkable growth witnessed by the real estate sector in the UAE, describing it as a vital, investment-attractive sector supported by stability, advanced infrastructure, and enabling government policies that have positioned it as a key driver of economic growth. He noted that preparing national talent to work professionally in this field will enhance excellence, competitiveness, and development across the sector. He also expressed his appreciation for the Department’s trust in the Higher Colleges of Technology as a leading institution in applied education and in empowering its graduates for the future, and encouraged young people, particularly those with a passion for real estate, to seize the opportunity to begin realising their ambitions, as the diploma will enable them to advance both academically and professionally.

The programme aims to attract individuals interested in the real estate sector who seek to advance their professional careers by equipping them with the knowledge and practical tools needed to understand market dynamics and transformations, and to contribute effectively to the sector's development with a high level of professionalism and responsibility. The programme also provides graduates with pathways to continue their academic studies or to apply for professional licences in accordance with approved requirements.

The launch of the ‘Real Estate Diploma’ forms part of DLD’s ongoing efforts to develop human capital, in alignment with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aim to empower national talent and enhance their readiness to participate in the emirate’s economic and social development journey.