UAE President, Indian Prime Minister discuss ways to strengthen bilateral partnership

NEW DELHI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, met today for talks aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across various fields. The discussions were held within the framework of the two countries’ longstanding ties, reflected in their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The talks took place at the Prime Minister’s Residence in New Delhi during His Highness’ working visit to India. At the start of the meeting, His Highness congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Republic Day, which falls on 26 January, and wished India and its people continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides reviewed the significant and strategic development of UAE-India relations, particularly in areas that support their shared growth ambitions, including the economy, investment, space, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and food security.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and regular exchanges, underscoring the depth of the relationship and their shared commitment to broadening cooperation at every level.

His Highness and Prime Minister Modi also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments of mutual concern.

They emphasised the value of the UAE-India partnership in multilateral cooperation efforts to advance global development, stability, and prosperity, reflecting their shared belief in the importance of collective international action.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed noted that the two nations share a common vision to maximise every opportunity for cooperation, especially in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence with their vast potential, in pursuit of a more prosperous future for their peoples.

He also affirmed the UAE’s support for all efforts that promote peace in South Asia, in line with the country’s longstanding approach of resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic solutions that serve the interests of all sides.

His Highness expressed his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India assumes the chairmanship of BRICS for 2026, voicing confidence in the country’s leadership in advancing the group’s objectives for global development and prosperity.

His Highness also wished success for next month’s India AI Impact Summit 2026, expressing hope that it will yield outcomes that reinforce the role of artificial intelligence in advancing global development.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying the UAE President, which included His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior UAE officials.

At the conclusion of his visit to the Republic of India, His Highness departed the country.