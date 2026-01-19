Dubai Fashion Week reveals Autumn Winter 2026/27 schedule

DUBAI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) has announced the preliminary schedule for its Autumn Winter 2026/27 edition, set to take place from 1st to 6th February at Dubai Design District (d3).

As the first fashion week globally to present Autumn Winter 2026/27 collections, DFW continues to strengthen its position as a leading international platform for innovation, creative exchange and commercial opportunity. The upcoming edition will feature a diverse mix of homegrown, regional and international designers from countries including Italy, India, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.

Italian luxury house Alberta Ferretti will open the week, while the programme will extend beyond runway shows to include invite-only presentations, private dinners and exclusive collection launches across the city.

Co-founded by d3, part of TECOM Group PJSC, and the Arab Fashion Council, DFW has become a catalyst for nurturing designers and accelerating their global reach. Participating DFW Members this season include BLSSD, Lili Blanc, Mrs Keepa, Lama Jouni and Weinsanto, supported by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Additional designers and brands presenting in February include Asjad, Absent Findings, Dina Melwani, Kresha Bajaj, Timberland X Emergency Room, Narma, Anthropologie, John Richmond, NIF Global x London School of Trends, Dhara Shah, L’Scarlett, Soramame, That Concept Store and Nūra.

The Autumn Winter 2026/27 Buyer’s Programme will welcome leading international buyers and global retail platforms, aiming to support emerging and growth-stage brands through curated B2B access and international market exposure, further reinforcing DFW’s role as a gateway between regional creativity and global fashion markets.