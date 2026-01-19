UAEU publishes first research from Exercise Physiology Laboratory in global scientific journal

AL AIN, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University has published its first research based on data collected from the Exercise Physiology Laboratory (Department of Physical Education). This accomplishment marks a significant step in developing research capabilities in health and physical exercise within the College of Education.

The study, titled “Beliefs Based on the Expectations and Values Underlying Cardiometabolic Risk Factors and Physical Activity Among Female Students in the Middle East,” was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Physical Activity and Health. It forms part of a broader research project examining the relationship between psychological motivation and physiological factors among female university students.

Dr. Mona Aljanahi, Vice Dean of the College of Education, affirmed that this achievement represents a strategic step toward enhancing applied research that bridges theory and practice.

She stated, “This publication is a milestone in the college’s journey, and it proves our efforts in developing a motivating research environment that combines academic expertise with practical application. It reaffirms the success of our faculty and students in producing scientific knowledge that serves the community and promotes quality of life.”

Dr. Arto Juhani Grasten, Chair of the Physical Education Department, stated that this study marks a milestone in the department’s research progress.

He said, “This is the first research publication based on data collected from the Exercise Physiology Laboratory. It reflects the growing research capabilities of the department. We are working to strengthen the laboratory’s role as a scientific platform for studies that promote student health, physical activity, and well-being both inside and outside the UAE.”

The research was led by Dr. Jamal Alnuaimi, Dr. Gehan Handouk, and Mr. Balazs Gabor, with contributions from students Wadha Al Derei, Alia Al Hassani, Nawal Al Mehairi, Wadima Al Ketbi, and Al Yazia Al Ketbi, who participated in data collection and coding in the laboratory as part of an integrated research experience.

This study examined the relationship between expectancy- and value-based beliefs, cardiometabolic risk factors, and levels of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity among female university students in the Middle East, with a specific focus on the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The study included 221 female students with an average age of 20.6 years.

The findings revealed that health-related beliefs and expectations do not automatically translate into better health outcomes. While placing greater importance on physical activity was positively associated with fat, muscle, and bone mass, a higher level of interest in physical activity was linked to increased engagement in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

The results highlight the complex relationship between health beliefs and actual behaviour and underscore the need for comprehensive, multidimensional programs to promote healthy lifestyles and physical activity among female students in the region.