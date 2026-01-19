Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces details of upcoming UAE Tour Women, UAE Tour Men

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in cooperation with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), has announced the organisation of the UAE Tour Women and UAE Tour Men in February 2026, with AD Ports Group confirmed as main sponsor of both races until 2028.

The UAE Tour Women will take place from 5th to 8th February, while the UAE Tour Men will be held from 16th to 22nd February. The announcement was made during a press conference at Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island, attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Director of International Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group; and Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club.

The UAE Tour Women, part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour, will be contested over four stages covering 533km across Al Dhafra, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, with the participation of 20 international teams. The UAE Tour Men, part of the UCI WorldTour calendar, will feature 21 teams competing across seven stages over a total distance of 1,004.2km, spanning multiple emirates including Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council also announced that both races have been upgraded in the UCI points classification starting from the 2026 editions. Under the new classification, the winners of the general classification in both tours will receive 500 UCI points, placing the UAE Tour among the world’s leading multi-stage cycling events.

AD Ports Group will sponsor the red jersey for the overall race leader, with Mubadala sponsoring the green points classification jersey, Aldar the black intermediate sprints jersey, and Burjeel Holdings the white jersey for the best young rider under 23.

Aref Hamad Al Awani said the continued support of the UAE leadership has strengthened the country’s position as a global destination for major sporting events, noting that cooperation with the UCI reflects international confidence in the UAE’s organisational capabilities. He also welcomed AD Ports Group as main sponsor, highlighting the partnership’s role in further enhancing the tour’s global profile.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi said the sponsorship reflects AD Ports Group’s belief in sport as a driver of positive social impact and community engagement, adding that the UAE Tour serves as an international platform showcasing the country’s cultural identity and values.

Cycling fans in the UAE and worldwide have been invited to follow the events, with further details on participating teams and riders to be announced in due course.