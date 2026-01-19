UAE Pavilion at Davos hosts dialogue on role of AI in accelerating sustainability, driving innovation

DAVOS, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026, held in Davos, Switzerland from 19th to 23rd January, hosted a high-level dialogue session titled “Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability, and the Question of What We Optimise For.”

The session examined the evolving relationship between artificial intelligence and sustainability, and explored whether prevailing economic and technological models focus primarily on what is easiest to measure, such as short-term efficiency and immediate returns, or whether they sufficiently account for long term value creation for the economy, society, and the environment, within clear strategic frameworks and defined objectives.

Delivered by Professor Julia Binder, Professor of Business Transformation at IMD Business School, the session brought together a broad group of young global leaders participating in the Forum. It focused on the fundamental shift that artificial intelligence is driving in how institutions approach growth, value creation, and competitiveness.

The discussion highlighted the need to redefine the concept of value in the age of artificial intelligence. Professor Binder emphasised that economies best positioned to lead in the coming phase are those that succeed in aligning algorithms with societal and environmental priorities, rather than relying solely on short term efficiency and profitability indicators.

She noted that artificial intelligence can serve as a powerful accelerator of sustainability when its models are designed to optimise resource use, reduce waste, and enable responsible innovation across value chains.

Drawing on her extensive academic and practical experience in organisational transformation, Professor Binder stressed that the central challenge is no longer what can be optimised technically, but what should be optimised strategically in order to support long term economic sustainability and build future ready organisations.

The session underscored the critical role of leadership in guiding this transformation, affirming that decisions related to adopting artificial intelligence are, at their core, leadership and ethical choices before they are technical ones. Participants emphasised the importance of leaders’ ability to interpret global signals of change and translate them into clear strategies, adaptive business models, and organisational cultures capable of responding to rapid and complex transformation.

The dialogue also explored the circular economy as a key driver of competitiveness in the coming decade. It highlighted how artificial intelligence can support the transition towards more efficient and sustainable production and consumption models by optimising value chains, enhancing design led innovation, and directly linking sustainability with economic growth. The discussion affirmed that this transition is no longer optional, but essential to building resilient economies in a rapidly changing global environment.

Participants discussed the importance of viewing global challenges, including climate change, environmental pressures, and resource constraints, as catalysts for reimagining business models rather than barriers to growth. The session emphasised that organisations which embed sustainability at the core of their strategies are more likely to achieve long term competitive advantage, reinforced by the confidence of markets, investors, and societies.

The discussion further highlighted the role of education and capacity building in enabling this transformation, stressing that investment in leadership skills, strategic thinking, and cross disciplinary collaboration is critical to fully realising the potential of artificial intelligence. It also underscored the need to strengthen links between research and practical application to ensure that knowledge translates into measurable and lasting impact.

The session concluded by reaffirming that artificial intelligence and sustainability are not separate tracks, but a single integrated pathway reshaping the future of the global economy. It emphasised that the central question for leaders and decision makers is not what can be optimised today, but what must be optimised to ensure sustainable prosperity for future generations, reflecting a vision that brings together innovation, responsibility, and the human dimension of development.