Ajman total real estate valuation reaches AED9.84 billion in 2025

AJMAN, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman has announced the registration of 2,275 real estate valuation transactions during 2025 with a total value exceeding AED9.84 billion, according to annual data issued by the Ajman Real Estate Index.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, affirmed that valuation transactions for real estate development project units reached 795 transactions totaling AED52.10 million, noting that the Department registered 1,834 real estate valuation transactions related to Golden Residences for investors totaling AED4.94 billion.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi stated that the annual statistics reflect the quality of the real estate sector and the diversity of investment opportunities suitable for various segments of investors interested in conducting their business in Ajman and benefiting from its exceptional advantages and high competitiveness.

He explained that the number of commercial real estate valuation transactions reached 436 transactions with a total value exceeding AED5.22 billion, ahead of residential properties valued at AED2.82 billion, while industrial properties came third at AED1.75 billion.

The Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman indicated that the annual real estate report also included personal valuation transactions and valuations related to courts and institutions.