Al Dhafra Book Festival 2026 opens

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the sixth edition of Al Dhafra Book Festival opened today at Madinat Zayed City Park and will run until 25th January under the theme Al Dhafra, celebrating a cultural legacy.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), the festival presents culture as a pillar of community development, linking the authenticity of heritage with future aspirations and supporting the UAE’s vision of making reading a way of life and building an active knowledge society.

The 2026 edition coincides with the UAE’s designation of the Year of the Family, reflecting the ALC’s focus on using culture and knowledge to strengthen family bonds through a comprehensive programme that places families at the heart of cultural life.

More than 30,000 titles from 110 exhibitors are on offer, marking a 10 percent increase in participating publishers compared to the previous edition. The festival features 375 cultural, educational and recreational activities designed for all age groups, reinforcing its status as a key cultural and tourism destination in Al Dhafra.

In addition to the main venue, three Khazanat Al Kutub pop-up libraries are operating across the region, expanding access to books and supporting the ALC’s efforts to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language in everyday life.

Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said the festival continues to evolve as a model cultural platform rooted in heritage and community values, adding that this year’s edition aims to make reading a shared family experience in line with the Year of the Family.

The programme includes panel discussions on contemporary cultural and social topics, poetry evenings celebrating oral heritage, and heritage-focused initiatives such as Hadirat Baynounah, supported by ADNOC, which explores Emirati identity, traditions and storytelling.

Festival zones include maritime, desert and space-themed areas, alongside an integrated arts and music programme featuring 78 performances. Special emphasis is placed on children and youth through workshops, theatre shows and educational activities that promote creativity, learning and connection to the Arabic language and national culture.

The festival also features live cooking shows highlighting local cuisine, daily prize draws linked to book purchases, and a ceremony at Al Dhafra Fort on 20th January to honour winners of the Sard Al Thahab Award for folk narrative arts.

The Al Dhafra Book Festival is held in collaboration with national partners, with Al Dhafra Region Municipality as Venue Partner, ADNOC as Energy Partner and Lindor Systems as Technology Sponsor, alongside several programme partners supporting its role as an inclusive cultural platform for the community.