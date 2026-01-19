Star-studded ATP 500 line-up confirmed for Dubai Duty Free Tennis 2026

DUBAI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2026 will feature a world-class ATP 500 line-up during Men’s Week from 23rd to 28th February, led by defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, Félix Auger-Aliassime, and former winners Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Tsitsipas returns to Dubai after claiming the title in 2025 with a win over Auger-Aliassime in the final. The Greek star will aim to defend his crown at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium following a strong hard-court season.

Auger-Aliassime arrives after one of the most successful years of his career, having secured three ATP titles in 2025 and reaching the semi-finals of the US Open. His run to last year’s Dubai final has further established him as a leading contender.

Also in the field is Medvedev, the 2023 Dubai champion and 2021 US Open winner, who remains one of the strongest competitors on hard courts. Rublev, the 2022 champion, returns following another consistent ATP Tour season, bringing experience and intensity to the tournament.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the tournament’s Organising Committee, said the confirmed line-up reflects the strength and depth of the ATP 500 field, promising a high level of competition for fans.

The men’s draw is further strengthened by Alexander Bublik, Jack Draper and Karen Khachanov, adding depth and variety to the competition.

On the women’s side, the WTA 1000 tournament will take place from 15th to 21st February, featuring leading players including defending champion Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Świątek and Coco Gauff.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2026 will run back-to-back, with the women’s event followed by the men’s tournament. Tickets are now on sale.

The championships are owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.