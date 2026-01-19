Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed offer condolences on passing of Hamad bin Rashid bin Hamad Al Hajri

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have offered condolences to Mohammed bin Hamad bin Rashid Al Hajri on the passing of his father.

Their Highnesses attended the mourning majlis at Majlis Al Qurm in Abu Dhabi and extended their deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.