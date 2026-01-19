UAE, India issue joint statement on official visit of UAE President to India

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid an official visit to India on 19th January 2026. This was the fifth visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in the last ten years and his third official visit to India as the President of the UAE.

1. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They agreed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to strengthen over the past decade.

2. The two leaders welcomed the visits of the H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to India in the last two years, noting that these visits marked generational continuity of the bilateral relationship.

3. The two leaders endorsed the outcomes of the 13th High-Level Task Force on Investments held in September 2025, and the 16th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and 5th Strategic Dialogue held in December 2025.

4. The two leaders welcomed the robust growth in trade and economic cooperation since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 and noted the rapid growth of bilateral trade, which reached US$100 billion in FY 2024-25. Buoyed by the enthusiasm of the business communities on both sides, they decided to double bilateral trade to target US$200 billion by 2032.

5. They directed their teams to work towards connecting Micro, Small and Medium Sector Enterprises (MSMEs) on both sides. In this context, they called for the expeditious implementation of key initiatives, such as the ‘Bharat Mart’, the ‘Virtual Trade Corridor’ and the ‘Bharat-Africa Setu’ to promote MSME products across the Middle East, West Asia, Africa and the Eurasia region.

6. The leaders expressed satisfaction that the Bilateral Investment Treaty signed in 2024 has further strengthened investment flows across multiple sectors in both countries. They welcomed discussions on a potential UAE partnership for the development of the Special Investment Region in Dholera, Gujarat. The envisioned partnership would include the development of key strategic infrastructure, including an international airport, a pilot training school, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, a greenfield port, a smart urban township, railway connectivity, and energy infrastructure. Highlighting the success of the first NIIF Infrastructure Fund, the Prime Minister of India invited UAE sovereign wealth funds to consider participation in the second Infrastructure Fund, scheduled for launch in 2026. The two leaders welcomed the establishment of DP World and First Abu Dhabi Bank branches in GIFT City, reinforcing its emergence as a leading international financial center. FAB’s GIFT City branch will act as a key bridge, connecting Indian corporates and investors to its expertise and global network across the GCC and MENA markets.

7. Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to enhancing UAE–India cooperation in food security, recognising its strategic importance in ensuring sustainable supply chains and long-term resilience. They underscored the role of public-private partnerships, innovation and knowledge exchange in advancing sustainable agriculture and enhancing national food resilience in line with the national priorities of both countries.

8. The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in space sector. In this context, they welcomed the understanding reached to collaborate on a joint initiative aimed at driving commercialisation of the sector through the advancement of space sciences and technologies. This initiative aims to produce an integrated space ecosystem with end-to-end infrastructure and a strong industrial base. It aims to enable India–UAE joint missions, expand global commercial services, create high-skilled employment and start-ups and strengthen bilateral investment through sustainable business models.

9. The two leaders decided to strengthen collaboration in science and technology and innovation, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. Welcoming the decision to collaborate on the establishment of a supercomputing cluster in India, they also agreed to explore cooperation in setting up data centres in India. The two leaders directed their teams to explore the possibility of establishing ‘Digital Embassies’ between the UAE and India, under mutually recognised sovereignty arrangements. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed support for the AI Impact Summit to be hosted in India in February 2026.

10. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the strength of the bilateral energy partnership and underscored the UAE’s contribution to India’s energy security. They welcomed signing a 10-year LNG Supply Agreement between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and ADNOC Gas for the delivery of 0.5 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas, beginning in 2028. The leaders also welcomed the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) law, noting that it creates new opportunities for enhanced civil nuclear cooperation. The two sides agreed to explore partnership in advanced nuclear technologies, including development and deployment of large nuclear reactors and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), as well as cooperation in advanced reactor systems, nuclear power plant operations and maintenance and nuclear safety.

11. The two leaders appreciated the deepening financial sector cooperation between the two countries. They directed their teams to work towards interlinking the national payment platforms to enable efficient, fast and cost-effective cross-border payments.

12. Recognising the shared cultural and historical heritage between the two countries, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi welcomed the UAE’s decision to provide artefacts for the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal. The two leaders decided to establish a ‘House of India’ in Abu Dhabi as a lasting symbol of the India-UAE friendship. They also agreed to continue nurturing vibrant people-to-people ties through youth exchanges aimed at further deepening cultural understanding.

13. The leaders identified education as a cornerstone of India-UAE partnership. Building on the opening of the offshore campuses of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management–Ahmedabad in the UAE, they encouraged greater efforts to promote linkages between universities and educational institutions in both countries and expand student exchanges, which will serve as a knowledge bridge between the two countries. It will include cooperation in expanding Innovation and Tinkering Labs in schools and colleges. The leaders welcomed the understanding reached to work towards integrating India’s Digilocker with the UAE platforms for seamless authentication of Indian academic degrees/ documents, which will promote greater economic and educational opportunities and ease of living.

14. The leaders highlighted deep respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the importance of strategic autonomy. They acknowledged steady and strong bilateral defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They welcomed the momentum generated by the recent exchange of visits by the respective Service Chiefs and Commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force of both countries, and the successful conduct of bilateral military exercises. They welcomed the signing of Letter of Intent towards the conclusion of a Strategic Defence Partnership.

15. The two leaders reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and emphasised that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support or commit terrorist acts. They agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter terror financing and strengthen anti-money laundering efforts.

16. The two leaders recalled the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) on the margins of the G20 summit in Delhi in September 2023. They reaffirmed their commitment to the initiative, which would be of great strategic importance and would significantly enhance the flow of commerce and energy between India, the Middle East and Europe.

17. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They underlined their shared interest in regional peace, security and stability. They noted excellent cooperation and mutual support at multilateral and plurilateral fora. The UAE side conveyed its full support for the success of India's BRICS Chairmanship in 2026. The Indian side conveyed its support for the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be co-hosted by the UAE at the end of 2026, which will focus on accelerating the implementation of SDG 6, ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

18. Both sides highlighted their collaboration in polar science and noted the positive outcomes of joint expeditions and institutional cooperation. Both sides agreed to further advance this partnership through targeted scientific initiatives, coordinated research planning and strengthened collaboration between national polar research institutions. They emphasised that continued cooperation in the polar regions would support evidence-based climate action and contributes to global scientific efforts.

19. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality.