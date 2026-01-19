Sharjah Ruler unveils new residential neighbourhood in Jabal Al Ashkel

SHARJAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, revealed in a phone interview on the programme Direct Line the allocation of a new area in Jabal Al Ashkel, near the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, for the construction of a residential neighbourhood.

The development will include hundreds of homes for citizens and will be named “Al Ashkel Neighbourhood”.

He noted that the road in the area will be paved, leading to Al Rafisah, and pointed out that these mountain homes will have distinct features compared to the residences overlooking the sea.

The Ruler of Sharjah called on the residents of Khorfakkan not to fear a shortage of residential land in the city, highlighting that many believe housing in Al Harray area has been completely exhausted.

He announced that there are 270 homes under construction in two groups, including 120 homes in Al Mudeife whose plots have already been handed over to the Department of Housing.

He added that the additional plots in Al Harray area, previously allocated to holders of commercial licences, are now being handed over to the municipality, and that construction is expected to take approximately two years.

The Ruler of Sharjah also noted that similar projects, following the same regulations, are being implemented in the city of Kalba along the ring road, starting from Al Ghayl, then Al Saaf and Al Tareef, pointing out that construction has begun in Al Dahiyat residential neighbourhood.