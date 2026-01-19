Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Ali Salem al-Beidh

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences on the passing of Ali Salem al-Beidh.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attended the mourning at Al Ghadeer Majlis in Abu Dhabi, passed on his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss and wished them courage and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offered his condolences to the sons of the late Ali Salem al-Beidh, namely Adnan, Hani and Amr, as well as to the gathered relatives of the deceased.