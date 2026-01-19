Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed attend Zayed Hasan Al Mansouri wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have attended a reception hosted by the family of the late Hasan Mohamed Humaid Al Mansouri, for the marriage of Zayed Hasan Al Mansouri to the daughter of Mohamed Saeed bin Fraih Al Qubaisi.

Their Highnesses congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Majlis Rabdan in Abu Dhabi, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.