Women tactical teams boost presence at UAE SWAT Challenge

DUBAI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 announced a record increase in women’s tactical teams, with registrations doubling from five last year to 10 so far—the highest since the event began in 2019.

Organisers said registration remains open, with additional international teams expected to join.

The championship will take place at Ruwayyah Training City from 7th to 11th February, bringing together elite tactical units from across the globe.

Participating women’s teams represent countries including the UAE, Thailand, Paraguay, Kazakhstan, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, China, Brazil and Argentina, highlighting the event’s growing international reach.

The organising committee said this growth demonstrates rising global confidence in the championship and the expanding role of women in specialised law enforcement. Officials added that female participation enhances the event through professional skills development, operational exchange, and exposure to tactical best practices.

Recognised as one of the world’s largest tactical police competitions, the UAE SWAT Challenge continues to strengthen its global standing. The previous edition set a Guinness World Record for attracting the highest number of participating countries in a specialised tactical teams championship, with 46 nations taking part.

The competition features five demanding stages designed to test tactical expertise, physical endurance, accuracy and teamwork. Teams accumulate points daily, with final rankings determined by overall performance.

The event is open to spectators, allowing the public to witness elite tactical operations and support teams.