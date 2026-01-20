44th Police Shooting Championship kicks off in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The competitions of the 44th Police Shooting Championship, organised by the Police Sports Association of the Ministry of Interior, have officially begun and will run until 29th January.

The event is hosted by Sharjah Police at the shooting ranges of the Sharjah Police Academy in the Al Khudairah area.

The opening day featured 100 male and female competitors from nine teams from the Ministry of Interior and police commands across the UAE, in addition to a team from the Police of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The opening of the competitions was attended by Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director-General of the Sharjah Police Academy; Brigadier General Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khayal, Director of the Police Sports Association and Chairman of the Sports Committee at the Ministry of Interior, along with a number of officers.

The championship aims to enhance police skills, field readiness, and encourage positive competition and knowledge exchange.

The championship features a number of shooting competitions, including the Competition for Tactical Police Movement Skills (men), tactical movement shooting competitions for the elite, men, women and officers, as well as speed challenge competitions, police operations rifle shooting for men and women, the pistol accuracy challenge, and the snipers’ competition (men).