Calidus showcases innovative defence products at UMEX, SimTEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, has unveiled for the first time a selection of its latest locally developed and manufactured defence systems, as part of its participation in the seventh edition of the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 exhibitions.

The showcased products include vertical‑take‑off‑and‑landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft, designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, as well as logistics missions enabled by unmanned air transport.

Calidus is also showcasing the Cobra unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), engineered to deliver exceptional mobility and high effectiveness against both aerial and ground targets. The platform is equipped with air defence missiles, anti‑armour missiles, a radar system and an electro‑optical suite for detecting, tracking, identifying and engaging targets. It can also be deployed across a wide range of operational and logistical missions.

This is in addition to the “Spider Net” system, integrated into vehicles to protect them against unmanned aircraft threats, particularly loitering munitions.

The Group is further highlighting its developments in advanced manufacturing technologies for producing sub‑components, assemblies and precision parts - a step that strengthens its drive towards self‑sufficiency in supplying key components for its production lines across land, air and missile systems.

This approach enhances supply‑chain resilience, boosts manufacturing readiness, and supports long‑term sustainability in maintenance, technical support and logistics.

Calidus is also highlighting several of its flagship defence products, including the modern B‑100 aircraft, the AlDeraa integrated counter‑UAS air‑defence system, and the MCAV multi‑mission combat vehicle equipped with the Spider Net system.

The Group’s participation aims to present its latest solutions designed to meet the demands of modern missions, with a focus on platform integration, operational readiness, and demonstrating its capabilities in engineering development, systems integration and manufacturing to advanced operational standards.

The Group will also hold meetings with local and international partners and end‑users to explore opportunities for industrial cooperation and expand partnerships, in line with priorities related to technology localisation, knowledge transfer, strengthening local content and developing national talent - all contributing to a more integrated, sustainable and competitive defence‑manufacturing ecosystem regionally and globally.