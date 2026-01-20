Sharjah real estate hits record AED65.6 billion trading value in 2025

SHARJAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The real estate sector in Sharjah achieved its highest trading value on record in 2025, reaching AED65.6 billion, representing a substantial 64.3 percent increase over the AED40 billion recorded in 2024.

The total number of real estate transactions rose to 132,659, a 26.3 percent increase over the previous year, underscoring strong investor demand and continued expansion in the market.

Sales transactions reached 33,580, representing a 38.4 percent increase over 2024, driven by rising demand for residential units for both end-use and investment purposes, attractive rental yields, price stability, and the wide range of real estate projects supported by flexible financing solutions.

These achievements reflect the long-term vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continued support and oversight of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Their vision emphasises legislative stability and balanced development, laying the foundations for a resilient, trusted real estate market that attracts sustainable, high-quality investment.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated, “The exceptional growth of Sharjah’s real estate sector in 2025 is the result of clear leadership vision and long-term strategic planning. These efforts have established an integrated real estate ecosystem built on legislative stability and balanced development, providing a reliable and sustainable investment environment.”

Mortgage activity also increased sharply, with the value of real estate mortgages reaching AED15.5 billion across 6,300 transactions, up 45.1 percent from 2024, reflecting strong confidence among banks and financial institutions.

Foreign investor participation expanded further, with investors from 129 nationalities active in the market, up from 120 a year earlier. The number of properties traded by investors of various nationalities rose to 60,322 from 45,676 in 2024.

UAE nationals accounted for approximately AED33.8 billion of the total transaction value, representing 41,066 properties. GCC nationals, excluding Emiratis, invested AED3.4 billion across 2,055 properties, while Arab nationals invested AED9.8 billion across 8,663 properties. Other nationalities contributed AED18.5 billion across 8,538 properties.

Real estate transactions also recorded strong growth. Ownership certificate transactions reached 47,453, a 17.6 percent increase, while title deed transactions totalled 46,131, marking a 29.7 percent rise. Initial sales contracts reached 14,472, a 41.2 percent increase, while valuation transactions increased to 3,696, reflecting a 35.8 percent rise.

Finally, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department affirmed that the advanced digital transformation framework and smart services have played a pivotal role in streamlining procedures, improving transaction efficiency and accuracy, and strengthening transparency.