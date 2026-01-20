‘Gulfood Startups’ launched to scale global food innovation

DUBAI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulfood, the world’s largest and most influential food and beverage sourcing event, has launched Gulfood Startups, a dedicated platform designed to support high-growth food-tech companies seeking to scale internationally from Dubai.

As the global food economy accelerates towards a projected value of US$11.37 trillion by 2030, innovation across production, processing and distribution is increasingly being driven by startups reshaping how food is produced, distributed and commercialised.

Over 250 global visionaries will surface unseen breakthroughs across the food chain from origin to market, encompassing next-generation proteins, precision fermentation, Plant-Based 3.0, water-based frying technologies, predictive food intelligence powered by AI, and automated supply-chain systems.

"Gulfood Startups offers founders something few markets can: direct access to global buyers, investors, distributors and policymakers in a single, connected environment," said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President – Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre.

She added that the World Agri-FoodTech Startup Challenge features the largest prize fund of its kind, underscoring the centre’s commitment to accelerating high-impact innovation and meaningful commercial growth across the Gulf.

Through a strategic collaboration with DMCC and the India Middle East Agri-Alliance (IMEAA), through three days of competition, startups will vie for a US$135,000 prize, judged on innovation, scalability, market relevance and environmental and economic impact.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, “Through our partnership with Gulfood across Gulfood Startups and the World AgriFoodTech Startup Challenge, DMCC is connecting high-potential startups from across the global food value chain with international markets, investors and commercial partners.

"This builds on DMCC’s established agrifood ecosystem and global connectivity, with a clear focus on helping credible solutions scale, from next-generation proteins and precision fermentation to AI-powered food intelligence and advanced supply chain technologies.”

The UAE's food and beverage market is projected to reach $44 billion by 2029, supported by rapid population growth, strong consumer demand, progressive regulation and sustained government investment in food security, innovation and sustainability.

Gulfood Startups will take place from 26th to 30th January as part of Gulfood 2026 in Dubai.