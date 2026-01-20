Sharjah Consultative Council discusses Sharjah Department of Human Resources policies

SHARJAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) held its eighth session of the third regular session of the 11th legislative term, chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi. The session was dedicated to discussing the policy of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) and its pivotal role in employing citizens in the public and private sectors and preparing them for the labour market through training.

The session reviewed the general framework of the Department's policy and its achievements in governmental leadership with sustainable human capital. This includes regulating and guaranteeing the rights of human capital through the application of Human Resources Law and its executive regulations, and the continuous development of Sharjah government employees and job seekers through comprehensive development plans.

Attendees included Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Head of the Department; and Majid Hamad Khalfan Al Marri, Director of the Department; along with several officials.

The members discussed coordination with universities to align programmes with labour market needs, the importance of establishing an Emiratisation department to employ citizens in the private sector, and the possibility of providing financial support to jobseekers until they secure suitable employment.

The discussion also covered criteria for employing persons with disabilities, the application of a unified performance evaluation system across government entities, and the mechanism for the retirement system.

Abdullah Al Zaabi explained that the department focuses on guiding the career paths of human resources, implementing the human resources systems used in the emirate, and continuously studying their development to keep pace with global advancements.

The department indicated that 2,265 individuals were employed in 2024, while 3,125 were employed in 2025. The Sharjah government's localisation plans are continuing this year, with 642 positions to be filled across Sharjah government departments and agencies.