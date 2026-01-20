Young Emiratis redefine tourism through bold, innovative startups

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A journey driven by passion has seen young Emiratis transform innovative ideas into successful entrepreneurial ventures in the tourism sector, opening new windows onto the UAE’s rich and captivating tourism assets while redefining the concept of innovative tourism.

Youth-led tourism startups in the UAE stand out as integrated success stories spanning multiple fields within the industry, from destination promotion and hotel booking solutions to immersive marine experiences.

The journey ranges from "Kashta," a smart and innovative platform showcasing tourist attractions in a modern way, to the "Digital Hotelier," which enhances hospitality experiences through advanced digital solutions. It extends further offshore, where a simple idea evolved into an Emirati fleet under the brand "Columbus," cruising scenic waterfronts and offering exceptional marine tourism experiences.

Highlighting these inspiring models is a key focus of the sixth edition of the "World’s Coolest Winter" campaign held under the theme "Our winter is entrepreneurial". The campaign is led by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with tourism, culture, and heritage authorities across the UAE.

It aims to spotlight the success stories of Emirati entrepreneurs in tourism and inspire young people to explore promising entrepreneurial opportunities in this dynamic sector.

Among these pioneers is Emirati Aisha Al Fahim, who created an innovative interactive guide titled Kashta.

Since its launch, the guide has gained global visibility in promoting the UAE’s tourism offering, thanks to its smart approach to guiding visitors through the country’s destinations and presenting a new way to enjoy meaningful experiences and create cherished memories while exploring its landmarks.

Aisha Al Fahim, a researcher at New York University Abu Dhabi, focuses on promoting domestic tourism in the UAE through an engaging and enjoyable approach.

Through the interactive Kashta guide, she introduces a new concept of tourism guidance aligned with the latest technologies and driven by the spirit of discovery. Across its pages, the guide opens creative windows that transport tourists into a world of activities, events, adventures, natural landscapes, historical sites, and tourism landmarks across the UAE’s emirates.

The guide also provides insights into outdoor and sports activities, key attractions, and nature exploration trips in scenic settings, while highlighting a wide range of entertainment events held throughout the year.

It enables visitors to capture memorable moments through an innovative printed-guide format that can easily be transformed into a personal keepsake album. The guide further features creatively designed images and texts that seamlessly blend local culture with global creative approaches.

The interactive Kashta book offers comprehensive information on tourism landmarks, festivals, and interactive and entertainment events held year-round across six categories: experiences, cultural attractions, sports, educational lessons, nature exploration trips, and entertainment venues.

The guide consists of 30 pages featuring 30 activities to complete. Each page includes a scannable code that automatically directs users to a dedicated website providing detailed information and images about tourism, historical, entertainment, and sports locations, along with up-to-date directions for accessing them. Any changes are automatically reflected on the website.

Each page also includes a blank space for notes, photos, and personal memories collected while visiting these destinations.

To date, Aisha Al Fahim has released three editions covering Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. The Abu Dhabi and Dubai editions are available in both Arabic and English, while the Sharjah edition is currently available in English.

She plans to expand the series to include the other emirates, in addition to pursuing wider international distribution.

The Digital Hotelier, a pioneering Emirati travel-tech startup that redefined the hospitality experience through innovative digital solutions, is among the most prominent tourism experiences leveraging advances in modern technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance the journey of tourists and hotel guests.

The UAE-based travel technology start-up founded in 2022, has introduced a new model for hotel operations and guest engagement through its modern, multilingual software as a service platform.

Designed to enhance user experience and unlock additional revenue streams, the platform caters to hotels, serviced apartments, and holiday homes, enabling seamless digital operations without the need for on-site hardware.

Inspired by the UAE’s world-class digital infrastructure and its strategic commitment to AI, Qutaiba Al Ali, founder and CEO of ‘The Digital Hotelier,’ developed an interactive hospitality-focused platform offering integrated software solutions to enhance guest experiences and streamline hotel operations.

The platform enables hotels to manage operations efficiently through full digital transformation, reinforcing Al Ali’s vision of revolutionising hotel management while elevating guest satisfaction.

Al Ali emphasised that the UAE has been at the forefront of integrating technology into hospitality, pioneering advanced regulatory frameworks for holiday homes and mandating smart access systems to ensure guest safety and security.

He said that technology adoption is not merely about keeping pace with global trends, but about improving guest experiences, enhancing safety, and supporting the UAE’s drive toward green tourism and environmental sustainability.

Driven by a deep passion for the sea, its stunning waterfront, and cherished memories of fishing trips during their youth, brothers Ahmed and Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi transformed a lifelong love into an investment idea centred on marine tourism.

Their vision led to the launch of Columbus Yachts and Boats Rental, which has since become a model success story for Emirati-owned businesses supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME).

The journey of Columbus into the world of entrepreneurship was far from easy, particularly in its early stages, dating back to 2010. The founders faced challenges related to obtaining maritime licences, meeting stringent safety standards, and recruiting and training qualified crews.

However, perseverance paid off when, in 2013, the company was officially launched, starting with a single yacht before expanding into a fleet that now sails year-round on regular tourist trips, offering exceptional experiences to tourists, citizens, and residents alike.

A major turning point for Columbus came with the strategic support it received from the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund for SME, launched by Dubai SME in 2015. The fund approved financing for Columbus Yachts and Boats Rental, enabling it to scale up and formally enter the SME category.

The funding allowed the company to purchase a large 55-foot yacht to meet growing demand for spacious vessels.

This strong financial and moral support served as a powerful incentive for the two entrepreneurs, encouraging them to continue pursuing their dream of building a competitive company in the vital marine tourism sector.