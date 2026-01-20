World of Coffee Dubai day two spotlights trade, auctions, origin engagement

DUBAI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- World of Coffee Dubai 2026 continued its strong momentum on day two at Dubai World Trade Centre, delivering a programme firmly centred on trade, origin engagement, and professional development.

Following a record opening day that saw a 30 percent increase in visitor attendance compared to the previous edition, day two sustained strong engagement. Producers, roasters, buyers, and suppliers remained actively engaged throughout the exhibition floor, with business meetings, cupping sessions, live demonstrations, and technical discussions taking place across all zones.

A defining commercial highlight of the day was the World Class Auction, staged as part of the Dubai Coffee Auction programme. Delivered through a live auction format, the session enabled buyers to evaluate coffees through structured cupping before participating in real-time bidding, reinforcing the event’s role as a transparent platform for quality-led price discovery.

The auction recorded the highest bid at $3,075 per kg (more than AED13,000) for a Natural Geisha, secured through M-Cultivo, underscoring the premium placed on exceptional lots and origin differentiation.

Running alongside the auction programme, the Producer Panel brought together origin representatives and industry stakeholders to discuss market access, value creation, and evolving producer–buyer relationships. It highlighted how producing countries are responding to shifting consumer expectations, sustainability priorities, and the growing importance of transparency and long-term partnerships within the speciality coffee value chain.

Competitive programming progressed on day two, with the Roasting Championship entering a key technical phase. The Roast Plan Submission sessions marked an important milestone, as competitors presented their roasting strategies, profiling approaches, and quality objectives for evaluation under internationally recognised standards.

Activity also continued within the Cezve/Ibrik Championships 2026, celebrating one of the world’s oldest brewing traditions through a contemporary speciality coffee framework.

Exhibitors highlighted the commercial value of participating in the event. Sanjeev Dinesh Fernando, Sales Manager at Alpro, said, “We have been part of World of Coffee since the beginning because our products are closely linked to coffee. Each year, the show continues to grow, and our participation consistently creates strong opportunities and business leads.”

Mohamed Alhammadi, Co-Owner of Tajer Coffee, said, “This is our first time exhibiting at World of Coffee Dubai, and also our first time sponsoring the Roasters’ Village. The response has exceeded our expectations and reinforced our decision to support such a significant industry event.”

Reflecting on the day, Shouq bin Redha, Exhibition Manager of World of Coffee Dubai, said, “Day two reflected the way World of Coffee Dubai is designed to function as a working marketplace for the speciality coffee sector. From the live cupping auction and producer dialogue to championship progression and professional learning, the programme has focused on practical exchange, quality evaluation, and trade outcomes that move the industry forward.”

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 concludes this evening, with the final day featuring the Exhibitors’ Coffee Auction, the announcement of championship results, the presentation of awards, and the continuation of educational programmes.