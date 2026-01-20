Brand Finance names ADNOC first Emirati Brand to enter global Top 100

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC has been named the first Emirati brand to enter the Top 100 most valuable global brands and retained its position as the UAE's most valuable brand for an eighth consecutive year, according to a new report from Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation consultancy.

ADNOC's brand value increased by 11 percent year-on-year to reach $21.13 billion in 2026, growing more than 350 percent since 2017.

ADNOC retained its longstanding position as the #1 strongest brand overall in the UAE, with its global brand strength increasing to 82.1 points using Brand Finance’s methodology, maintaining a “AAA-” brand strength rating for the third year in a row.

ADNOC retained its position as the Middle East’s second most valuable brand. It ranked as the sixth most valuable oil-and-gas brand globally, ahead of several international supermajors, due to its artificial intelligence (AI) innovations, diversified international growth and decarbonisation performance.

“ADNOC’s recognition as the UAE’s most valuable brand for the eighth year running, and its entry into the global top 100 for the first time, reflects the vision of our leadership and the trust of our partners and customers," said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO. "It also underscores ADNOC’s transformation into a resilient, technology-enabled, globally competitive energy company, delivering reliable energy, empowering communities, and creating long-term value for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, commented, “ADNOC has further strengthened its position as the UAE’s leading brand while accelerating its positive impact on the global stage, becoming the first Emirati brand to enter the Brand Finance global top 100. As ADNOC continues to embrace its transformation into a tech-enabled, globally competitive energy company, it is cementing its status as a true global brand leader.”

According to Brand Finance, brand value is the net economic benefit a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand value is determined through a balanced scorecard of factors, including marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.