Sharjah Executive Council approves agricultural land licensing mechanism

SHARJAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, held at the Ruler's Office, the SEC discussed a number of general topics related to the progress of government work, and reviewed the public policies of government departments and authorities and their role in achieving the vision and strategy of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council approved the mechanism for licensing agricultural land in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The initiative aims to support farm owners and encourage productive agriculture by providing tailored service packages and necessary facilities, and by granting official licences to conduct agricultural production activities in the emirate under a clear framework. This mechanism ensures the activation of the role of relevant partners, farmers’ compliance with the highest standards of quality and food safety, and the enhancement of agricultural investment opportunities and local production.

The Council discussed a draft law regulating the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in Sharjah, in line with the development and leadership of the aviation sector in the UAE. SEC directed that a number of remarks be incorporated into the draft law before referring it to the Sharjah Consultative Council.

The Council reviewed a report on the achievements of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW), which included the award’s strategic plan aimed at strengthening competitiveness in voluntary work, promoting the culture and values of volunteering in society, and achieving institutional excellence in the award’s performance.

The report showed that the number of entries reached 292 submissions competing across 14 award categories. It also highlighted growth in participation and an expansion in categories to include various segments and fields of volunteering, such as veteran figures, entities, supporters, volunteer teams, students, suburbs, and initiatives.