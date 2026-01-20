Pitch @ Gov announces winners of sixth edition

DUBAI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) announced the winners of the sixth edition of the Pitch @ GOV programme, organised in partnership with the UAE University.

This special edition was dedicated to university students, focusing on a single challenge: “Renewable Energy for a Better Life.”

The first place was awarded to “Ghaf”, from Khalifa University, a digital application designed to encourage individuals and businesses to adopt low-carbon lifestyles through a rewards-based incentive and points system.

The second place went to “Tyredo”, from the Higher Colleges of Technology, an innovative solution that transforms used car tyres into smart roads capable of generating clean energy using piezoelectric materials, in line with the UAE’s vision to develop sustainable infrastructure under the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

The third place was awarded to the “Sustainable Student Swap” platform from the UAE University, a smart platform that enables students to exchange items and supplies through an AI-powered application supported by an incentive-based points system, contributing to waste reduction and promoting a circular economy culture on campus.

The fourth place was awarded to “Oil Skimmer”, from the Higher Colleges of Technology, an intelligent system designed to recover oil spills safely and sustainably from marine environments to protect marine ecosystems and reduce the environmental impact of oil pollution.

Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, stated that the sixth edition of Pitch @ GOV marked a new phase in the UAE Government’s efforts to empower youth and enhance their role in designing future-ready innovative solutions that would ensure the wellbeing of future generations. She hailed the outstanding level demonstrated by participants from universities across the UAE.

Al Hashimi noted that the sixth edition featured nominated innovations and practical models that support the government’s clean and sustainable energy priorities, reflecting the UAE Government’s commitment to embedding innovation as a working methodology to develop solutions to global challenges, and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in leveraging knowledge and innovation to shape a better future for humanity.

Fatima Yousef Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry’s representative on the MBRIF, said that this programme reflects the strong potential of Emirati youth and underscores the UAE’s success in fostering an enabling environment for innovation and future-focused thinking, in line with the vision of the Fund to empower innovators throughout their journey.

“These initiatives represent a practical model of innovation as a key driver of comprehensive development and embody the UAE’s vision to build a sustainable economy based on knowledge, innovation, and collaboration. We congratulate the winners of this year’s challenge, which focused on developing renewable energy solutions in line with national priorities to enhance competitiveness and future leadership,” she added.

Professor Dr Ahmed Alraeesi, Vice Chancellor of the UAE University, said, “Driven by our belief that today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, this challenge represents an enabling platform to stimulate creativity and channel it into practical solutions that support the UAE’s sustainability journey.”

The challenge attracted more than 100 innovative ideas and projects, featuring a diverse range of renewable energy solutions. Finalists presented their projects before a judging panel comprising experts and specialists from the MBRCGI, the MBRIF and the UAE University.

This edition recorded the highest level of financial support since the programme’s launch, with four projects receiving a total of AED200,000, in addition to the opportunity to join the MBRIF Accelerator Programme.

The awards were distributed as follows: AED80,000 for the first place, AED60,000 for the second place, AED40,000 for the third place, and AED20,000 for the fourth place.

Since its inception, the Pitch @ GOV initiative has attracted more than 1,000 participants and hosted over 100 pitch presentations, during which participants showcased a wide range of innovative solutions, with shortlisted projects evaluated by expert judging panels.