Kamchatka Governor orders urgent snow clearance after record drifts block roads, homes

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Snowdrifts in some areas of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky were so high that locals could jump to the ground from three storey buildings, according to Viory. Snowdrifts are also seen completely covering cars and blocking entrances to residential buildings.

Kamchatka regional governor Vladimir Solodov announced that he had held a meeting of the commission on emergency responses.

"The situation on the city's roads is critical. I have set the task of ensuring that all main roads are cleared by 21 January, with full passability and restoration of the necessary number of lanes," he said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that its rescuers were called upon 11 times to assist people, with the department's employees clearing homes of pensioners and people with limited mobility, assisting in clearing evacuation exits and roofs, and helping ambulance crews transport patients.