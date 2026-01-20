Dubai World Stamp Exhibition 2026 attracts 469 exhibitors

DUBAI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai World Stamp Exhibition 2026 is hosting a series of competitive philatelic events, bringing together stamp collectors from around the world across a number of officially recognised classes.

The competitions run over five days and attract local, regional, and international participation.

A total of 469 exhibitors are taking part in the collectors’ competitions, which comprise eight different classes. These include the Traditional Philately Class, showcasing postage stamps, their designs, and original artwork; the Postal History Class, focusing on postal rates and mail routes between countries; and the Thematic Philately Class, which explores a wide range of subjects depicted on stamps—such as the Olympic Games, sports competitions, wildlife, marine life, environmental documentation, and major national events—making it one of the most appealing categories for younger audiences.

The exhibition also features the Postal Stationery Class, dedicated to prepaid paper items issued by postal administrations, including aerograms and international reply coupons, as well as the Youth Class (Under 21), aimed at encouraging younger generations to engage in stamp collecting based on dedicated judging criteria.

In addition, the competitions include the Picture Postcards Class, which features postcards issued by various entities bearing images of national landmarks and intended for postal use. This is one of the newer categories, officially recognised as a standalone competitive class during the General Assembly of the International Federation of Philatelic Associations (FIP), held in Shanghai in December 2024.

The exhibition further encompasses the One-Frame Class, catering to both beginners and experienced collectors, alongside the Philatelic Literature Class, which includes printed publications and specialised websites focusing on philatelic affairs.

In parallel, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) is overseeing a dedicated competition for Postal Administrations, with the participation of 20 postal entities. Winners will be determined through public voting conducted via the UPU platform, a step that enhances community engagement and highlights innovation and excellence in postal services.

Commenting on the event, Ali Abdulrahman Ahmed, General Coordinator of the Dubai World Stamp Exhibition, said, “Since its inception, stamp collecting has been driven by the desire to share, compare, and exchange knowledge and passion—whether among young enthusiasts or seasoned collectors.” He added: “Collectors, by nature, have sought to exhibit their collections and compare them with others. Within a spirit of positive competition, juried exhibitions emerged, organised into classes to ensure fair and objective evaluation among comparable collections.”

Ahmed explained that participants are awarded scores based on specific judging criteria. Exhibits scoring below 60 points receive a Certificate of Participation; 60–64 points earn a Bronze Medal; 65–69 points a Large Bronze Medal; 70–74 points a Silver Medal; 75–79 points a Large Silver Medal; 80–84 points a Gilded Silver Medal; 85–89 points a Large Gilded Silver Medal; 90–94 points a Gold Medal; and 95 points or above are awarded the Grand Gold Medal.

He further noted that since 2008, the international postal community has unified efforts to establish a dedicated competitive class for postal administrations. The objective was to provide a recognised and rigorous framework enabling postal entities to showcase their latest issues and compete creatively at an international level under the auspices of the International Federation of Philatelic Associations. Since its launch, the initiative has received endorsement from the highest governing bodies and has been evaluated by FIP-accredited jurors.