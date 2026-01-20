ACRES 2026 showcases over 200 newly-launched real estate projects

SHARJAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition ACRES 2026 opens tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and will run until 24th January.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and Leader Events Management, the exhibition is recording its highest-ever participation and is expected to facilitate property transactions exceeding AED5 billion over four days.

ACRES 2026 brings together more than 120 entities, including real estate developers, investors, banks, financial institutions, property management firms and real estate technology providers. The fully occupied 10,000-square-metre exhibition space reflects sustained growth and strong confidence in Sharjah’s real estate sector.

Exhibitors are presenting more than 200 projects, covering residential units, integrated communities, commercial and industrial assets and investment plots, alongside sustainable developments aligned with future urban growth. Several projects are being launched in the Sharjah market for the first time.

Participants benefit from government facilitation measures, including a 50 percent reduction in real estate registration fees for transactions completed during the exhibition, as approved by the Sharjah Executive Council chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

ACRES 2026 also marks the launch of Sharjah’s first escrow account regulatory system for real estate projects, ensuring buyer payments are protected and released to developers only as construction milestones are achieved, strengthening transparency and investor confidence.

The exhibition features more than 30 free events, including panels, workshops and training sessions in Arabic and English, addressing market trends, investment frameworks, advanced technologies and the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain. It also introduces the ACRES Podcast, featuring discussions with real estate and investment experts.

The event coincides with strong market momentum, as Sharjah recorded cash real estate transactions worth AED44.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, a growth of more than 58.3 percent, with over 24,000 sales transactions involving investors from more than 120 nationalities.

ACRES Real Estate Exhibition is sponsored by several government entities and supported by strategic, academic and media partners. Visiting hours are from 10:00 to 20:00 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and from 15:00 to 21:00 on Friday.