Calidus, GA-ASI sign MoU to collaborate on co-production of MQ-9B, Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world leader in unmanned aircraft systems, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the prospective co-production of MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft and Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) in the UAE, as well as command and control and battle management systems.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group and David R. Alexander, GA-ASI President, on the sidelines of the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 taking place from 20-22 January 2026.

The MoU provides a framework for cooperation between Calidus, GA-ASI, and GA-Intelligence, where all parties will look to collaborate on programmes in the areas of airframe manufacturing, final assembly, test and checkout, as well as flight operational test and acceptance.

Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said, “The signing of this MoU with General Atomics, a global leader in unmanned aircraft, represents a strategic step towards strengthening and enabling the Group’s capabilities in the unmanned systems sector in line with user requirements. This collaboration comes at a time of rapid growth in the sector both regionally and globally, drawing on the trusted expertise and manufacturing capabilities of both parties, opening the door to broader future partnerships in innovation, knowledge transfer, and expanded manufacturing, reinforcing our collective ambitions.”

David R. Alexander, GA-ASI President, added, “Working with partners within the UAE helps us to connect with key experts and capabilities in the region. For General Atomics, this agreement underscores the shared commitment to long-term cooperation, technological innovation, and the advancement of our aircraft within the UAE.”

This collaboration will be historic as it represents the first time General Atomics’ aircraft will be manufactured in the region, supporting the increasing demand for the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and the Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft in the region and the world.