MOSCOW, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A new educational project called "In the Language of Good" has been launched in Moscow, dedicated to the people, ideas and intellectual traditions that have influenced the formation of a unified Eurasian socio-cultural space and the understanding of Russia's historical destiny, TV BRICS reports.

This is a joint initiative of the "Modern Russian" portal, the TV BRICS International Media Network and the Eurasia Today information and analytical resource, timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian Media Group, celebrated on 11th July 2026.

As part of the "In the Language of Good" project, a series of publications is planned focusing on the theory of Eurasianism and the search for answers to fundamental questions about Russia’s identity and role in world history. The authors draw on the legacy of Russian historical and philosophical thought, from Nikolay Karamzin and Vasily Klyuchevsky to Nikolay Trubetskoy, Pyotr Savitsky, Pyotr Suvchinsky, and Georges Florovsky. The materials explore how, for more than a century, thinkers have tried to comprehend Russia's role as an independent civilisation that cannot be reduced to either Europe or Asia.

The project opens with the article "The Theory of Eurasianism: From 'Self-Betrayal' to 'Independence' ". It is already available on the "Modern Russian" portal. The author traces the origins of Eurasianism, which emerged among Russian political and intellectual communities living abroad in the 1920s, and shows how the ideas of Russia's self-determination, its "independence" and awareness of its own civilisational uniqueness became a response to the challenges of Europeanisation and the spiritual division of society.

Subsequent publications will address various aspects of Eurasian thought, including geopolitical, cultural, religious, and philosophical perspectives. The series will also analyse why interest in Eurasianism remains relevant today, as one of the attempts to formulate the "Russian idea" and understand Russia's place in the world.

The Eurasian Media Group was founded in 2001. It includes the analytical portal "Eurasia Today", "Za rubezhom", the Caspian Information Agency, and the international multimedia centre "Eurasia Today". The group covers key developments in the economy, science, culture, art, and sports across Eurasia, as well as integration processes within the EAEU, ASEAN, SCO, and other associations.

The international information and educational project "Modern Russian", launched in 2007, aims to promote the Russian language, improve literacy and provide linguistic support. It is implemented by the TV BRICS International Media Network. The project's range of practical philology activities is unparalleled in Russia and abroad. The project's information resources and consulting services are used in more than 150 countries worldwide.