Fujairah to host International and Arab Taekwondo Championships in February 2026

FUJAIRAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the emirate is set to host two of the most prominent Taekwondo events at both international and Arab levels in February 2026.

This milestone further reaffirms Fujairah's status as a leading global sports destination, renowned for its ability to organise and host major championships.

The emirate will host the 13th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championships from 1st to 5th February 2026, followed by the 6th Arab Cup Championship from 7th to 9th February at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah. Both events are expected to draw widespread participation from international and Arab athletes.

The Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championships is recognised as one of the most significant annual events on the World Taekwondo Federation’s calendar. Since its launch in 2013, the championship has grown remarkably, establishing itself as a premier platform that attracts elite athletes from around the globe. With its G2 classification, the event offers participants valuable opportunities to earn world ranking points, further elevating the level of competition and underscoring the importance of participation.

Hosting these two events is in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, to support sports and athletes, and demonstrates the emirate’s continued efforts to enhance its position on the international sporting stage. Fujairah is establishing itself as a global sports hub that contributes to the development of the sports movement and fosters excellence on local, regional, and international levels.

In this context, Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah and President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation, emphasised that hosting these championships demonstrates the UAE’s strong international reputation for organising major sporting events to the highest standards.

He noted that the Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championships has become a prominent event on the global Taekwondo calendar, offering world-class competition and valuable opportunities for athletes to gain ranking points. Dr Al Zeyoudi also highlighted that these championships play a direct role in developing athletes’ skills and enhancing the UAE’s profile in the international Taekwondo community.

For his part, Nader Abu Shawish, Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, said that preparations for the two championships are advancing according to a comprehensive plan designed to ensure a level of organisation worthy of Fujairah’s reputation. He underlined that these events offer a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and foster greater interaction among athletes from different countries.

He also highlighted the club’s dedication to cultivating a competitive environment that nurtures national talent and enhances athletes’ skills, thereby supporting the continued growth of sports in Fujairah and throughout the UAE.

The 12th edition of the Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championships, held in 2025, achieved a historic milestone by entering the Guinness World Records with the participation of 2,332 athletes. Among them were competitors who had taken part in several Olympic Games, including Paris 2024. This accomplishment highlights the extraordinary growth of the championship since its inaugural edition, which featured only about 150 participants.

Recent editions of the Arab Cup Championship have also seen widespread participation, with over 1,000 athletes from across the Arab world. The 2025 edition, for instance, welcomed approximately 1,534 athletes, underscoring the tournament’s increasing appeal and regional significance.