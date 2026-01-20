Abu Dhabi University, Korea University sign MoU to foster global academic collaboration

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea University, one of South Korea’s leading institutions, to foster global academic collaboration and experiential learning opportunities for students.

Complementing this milestone, ADU also completed the second edition of its International Study Abroad Program (ISAP 2026) that connects international students with the UAE’s world-class innovation ecosystem, sustainability initiatives and cultural landscape.

The student exchange agreement with Korea University establishes a structured framework for student exchange between both institutions, creating new opportunities for international exposure.

The agreement promotes academic cooperation, research collaboration, and cultural exchange, providing students with valuable exposure to diverse educational systems and global perspectives.

This partnership builds on a previous MoU for research and academic exchange that was signed between both educational institutes, reinforcing ADU’s mission to continue advancing opportunities that will provide students with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in an interconnected world.

In parallel, ADU also announced the completion of ISAP 2026, a ten-day program spanning Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai. This year’s programme was themed “Culture, Economic Progress, and Sustainability in the UAE,” and brought together 37 students from 6 countries. This unique hybrid programme offered an immersive experience that integrated classroom learning with on-ground field visits to leading national and private organisations like Etihad Airways, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Zayed Humanitarian Organisation, alongside cultural tours of landmarks including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, “Through initiatives like ISAP and our collaboration with global partners including Korea University, ADU provides students with firsthand experiences that complement their academic journey and connect classroom learning with real-world exposure. These programs allow students to engage with different academic environments, cultures and perspectives, enriching their academic journey while also strengthening the UAE’s position as a hub for global exchange of knowledge and cross-cultural collaboration.”

Designed to support student development, ISAP 2026 reflects ADU’s focus on delivering experiential learning opportunities that align with key national priorities set out in Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the UAE Net Zero 2050 Agenda, and UAE Centennial 2071. By combining academic insight, cultural immersion, and strategic partnerships, the program highlights ADU’s role in shaping the next generation of globally competent, culturally aware, and innovation-driven leaders.