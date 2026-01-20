UAE President accepts US invitation to Board of Peace

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted the invitation from the United States to join the Board of Peace as announced by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised that the UAE’s decision reflects the importance of fully implementing President Donald J. Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which is critical for the realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s confidence in President Trump’s leadership and commitment to global peace, exemplified by the historic Abraham Accords.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all.