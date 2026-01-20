Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of Iraq, China, Belarus, Lithuania

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, separately, Dr. Muzaffar Mustafa Al Jubouri, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq; Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China; Igor Bely, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus; and Ramūnas Davidonis, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania.

The meetings reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields, with a particular focus on activating parliamentary cooperation and relations between the Federal National Council and the parliamentary councils of the respective countries.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of exchanging visits and parliamentary expertise, as well as strengthening coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest between the UAE and these countries.

During his meeting with the Iraqi Ambassador, Ghobash discussed means of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various sectors, particularly parliamentary cooperation.

He affirmed the depth of the longstanding fraternal and historical ties between the two countries and peoples, highlighting the role of the diplomatic mission during the ambassador’s tenure in enhancing and consolidating bilateral relations.

Ghobash also commended the efforts of Al Jubouri in supporting and strengthening fraternal relations between the two countries, wishing him success in his future assignments on the occasion of the conclusion of his term as Iraq’s ambassador to the UAE.

In his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador, Ghobash discussed ways to develop parliamentary relations, affirming the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China. He highlighted the mutual keenness of both countries to further develop bilateral relations across all fields, particularly political, parliamentary, economic, cultural, educational and investment sectors, as well as other vital areas, within the framework of the strategic partnership.

He also praised the constructive role played by Zhang Yiming during his tenure in the UAE, commending his efforts to support and strengthen bilateral cooperation between the UAE and China across various sectors, in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries, and wished him continued success in his future duties.

Ghobash also met with the Ambassador of Belarus, affirming that relations between the UAE and the Republic of Belarus are based on solid foundations of friendship and cooperation across various fields.

He underlined the depth of the relationship between the leaderships of the two countries and the momentum this has generated in bilateral ties, noting that the UAE has become a key strategic partner for Belarus at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the wider region, supported by a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding that underpin economic cooperation.

In his meeting with the Lithuanian Ambassador, Ghobash stressed the importance of the continued development of bilateral, economic and parliamentary relations between the UAE and the Republic of Lithuania, through convening meetings of the parliamentary friendship committee between the two countries. He described this as a fundamental step towards deepening bilateral relations, enhancing parliamentary cooperation and exchanging expertise and practices between the two legislative institutions.

He pointed to the role of bilateral and parliamentary relations in supporting and strengthening economic cooperation, through joint collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, innovation, tourism and sustainable development projects, which are among the leading strategies supporting expansion in new economy sectors and promoting sustainable growth, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership.