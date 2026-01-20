Made in Sharjah Zone highlights local innovation at SEF 2026

SHARJAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Celebrating Sharjah’s homegrown entrepreneurial success stories, the Made in Sharjah Zone returns for the ninth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival SEF 2026, taking place from 31st January to 1st February at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park.

The zone serves as a dedicated platform for locally developed products and innovations, highlighting Sharjah’s collaborative entrepreneurial ecosystem. Backed by Bank of Sharjah and the Sharjah Business Women Council, it offers a founder-led programme combining retail, storytelling and interactive experiences through live showcases, activations and workshops.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheraa, said the zone reflects Sharjah’s commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs by providing a dedicated space for their businesses and products, supporting local production, economic growth and the maturity of the emirate’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of the Sharjah Business Women Council, said, “Our partnership with Sheraa reinforces our commitment to supporting women-led businesses as key contributors to Sharjah’s economy, helping founders transform ideas into action and integrate fully into Sharjah’s and the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah, said, “The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival is a key platform for shaping innovation and enterprise in the UAE. Our participation reflects our belief in partnerships that turn ideas into impact and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a hub for forward-looking entrepreneurship.”

The zone features Sharjah-inspired consumer products co-created by Sheraa and local founders, including a strategy-based board game developed with Ali Al Bastaki, a limited-edition fragrance produced with a Sharjah-based perfumery, and a festival-exclusive Sharjah coffee blend created for SEF 2026.

Collaboration remains central to the Made in Sharjah Zone, fostering founder partnerships that result in exclusive products and experiences across food, retail and creative sectors. The D.R.E.A.M Portal, led by Ali Al Bastaki, offers workshops and guidance based on the Dream, Refine, Explore, Aesthetic and Make framework, supporting structured creativity and idea development.

Sharjah-based brand Waggish will launch a special merchandise line for SEF 2026, while a collaboration between Uncle Sam and Ethr introduces Aseeda Cups Ice Cream, a festival-exclusive concept inspired by local flavours and creative identity.

Free public workshops will also be held in a dedicated space in collaboration with The Workshop, promoting hands-on participation, skill development and community engagement.

Held under the theme Where We Belong, SEF 2026 is expected to attract more than 14,000 attendees and over 300 entrepreneurs, leaders, speakers and investors from around the world, reinforcing its role as a global platform for entrepreneurship, inclusive growth and sustainability.