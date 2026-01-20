Sharjah Ruler approves 1000 jobs, 393 scholarships

SHARJAH, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the employment of 1,000 Emirati men and women in the Government of Sharjah from across the emirate’s cities, to accommodate newly graduated degree holders.

This brings the total number of job opportunities announced under the 2026 budget to 2,000 positions, in support of localisation (Emiratisation) programmes in the emirate.

The Ruler of Sharjah also approved the 2026 plan for the Sharjah Programme for Training and Qualifying Job Seekers, which will benefit 1,200 Emirati men and women from across the emirate, with financial allocations amounting to AED60 million.

The programme includes training and qualification for participants, as well as a monthly allowance of AED6,000 per participant, in support of both existing and new job-seeker applications.

The approval of these job opportunities falls within the framework of Sharjah’s strategic plan, which aims to provide employment opportunities for graduates, support them, and empower them to achieve a decent standard of living across all cities and regions of the emirate.

The Ruler of Sharjah further directed the Sharjah Department of Human Resources to begin organising job interviews starting next week, covering all cities and regions of the emirate.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, announced the approvals of the Ruler of Sharjah during an intervention on the programme “Direct Line”, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources noted that starting in early February 2026, a practical training programme for graduates in professional and technical specialisations will be launched, including civil and architectural engineering, accounting, information technology, and programming. The programme aims to prepare participants practically and to appoint them directly to government entities based on their qualifications.

The programme will be implemented in coordination and cooperation with several government entities in the emirate, including the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, the Sharjah Department of Public Works, the Sharjah Department of Housing, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah also approved 393 scholarships to support Emirati students and children of Emirati women enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The scholarships cover the American University of Sharjah, the University of Khorfakkan, the University of Kalba, the University of Al Dhaid, and the Sharjah Maritime Academy.