Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates UMEX and SimTEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), has inaugurated the seventh editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX 2026) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX 2026), taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 22nd January.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed toured several pavilions of local and international companies, as well as public and private sector entities participating in this year’s edition. The exhibitions showcase the latest technological trends in the development of robotics, unmanned aerial systems, and smart control systems, alongside advanced applications of simulation and artificial intelligence.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed also reviewed cutting-edge solutions and advanced technologies reflecting rapid advancements in unmanned systems, simulation and training, and their role in enhancing the readiness of civilian, commercial, and defence sectors to meet future requirements.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the adoption of advanced technological solutions across priority sectors represents a strategic approach to future-readiness, strengthening the preparedness of the national economic ecosystem to keep pace with the requirements of advanced and high-precision industries, while supporting long-term sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied, during the inauguration, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

UMEX 2026 and SimTEX 2026 are organised by ADNEC Group, in association with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, with EDGE Group as a strategic partner and in collaboration with Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).

The exhibitions showcase the latest innovative solutions and advanced technologies in unmanned systems, simulation and training, artificial intelligence and technological applications across civilian, commercial and defence sectors.

The exhibitions feature live demonstrations and advanced interactive experiences, covering air-, land- and sea-based unmanned systems, alongside dedicated platforms to support start-ups and foster global dialogue on AI, cybersecurity, and the governance of future technologies, reinforcing UMEX and SimTEX’s role as key drivers of industry growth and the global innovation ecosystem.

More than 375 leading local and international companies are participating in the seventh edition of UMEX and SimTEX, alongside a distinguished group of experts, decision-makers, and industry leaders from 38 countries worldwide. Participants are exchanging expertise and knowledge across a wide range of civilian sectors, including smart agriculture, healthcare, logistics, smart cities, sustainable energy, and infrastructure development, in addition to military and defence applications such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies, tactical support, unmanned vehicles, and advanced logistics systems.