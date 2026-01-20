SIRBAI launches Middle East’s first AI-powered autonomous drone swarm technology at UMEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- SIRBAI today announced the official launch of the Middle East’s first AI-powered autonomous drone swarm technology at UMEX 2026, marking the company’s entry into the defence technology sector.

Designed for unmanned aerial systems (UAS), the platform enables multiple drones to operate collaboratively with a high degree of autonomy, even in complex and contested environments.

As the first company in the region to offer this advanced capability, SIRBAI is set to redefine the modern battlefield with innovative and scalable autonomous technology, establishing new standards for resilient and operator-friendly mission systems for modern defence operations.

SIRBAI enters the market as a leader in defence autonomy and intelligent swarm technologies. Developed by over 40 engineers in AI, autonomy, and robotics, SIRBAI builds on advanced research developed in Abu Dhabi, including capabilities originating from the Technology Innovation Institute (TII).

SIRBAI’s mission is to help nations develop secure and resilient defence systems through practical, AI-enabled autonomous swarm technology. Its software-first model and fully in-house technology stack enable rapid capability development, high security assurance, and operational flexibility across deployment environments.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer at TII, said, “The launch of SIRBAI’s next-generation swarm technology marks an important milestone for the region’s defence technology ecosystem. By combining advanced AI with autonomous drone operations, SIRBAI is setting a new benchmark for resilient, operator-centric mission systems. TII is proud to support this achievement, which reflects our shared commitment to delivering advanced technologies that strengthen national security and enhance defence capabilities globally.”

The launch introduces a scalable, operator-friendly approach to autonomous swarm operations, supporting defence missions ranging from surveillance and protection to advanced manned-unmanned teaming. By integrating AI-driven mission planning, distributed decision-making, and real-time coordination, SIRBAI’s platform reduces operator workload while improving mission effectiveness and resilience.

The modular, end-to-end system consolidates mission planning, command, and swarm execution into a single platform, accelerating decision cycles and enabling efficient control of drone fleets with lower cognitive burden.

Dr. Dario Albani, Chief Technology Officer at SIRBAI, said, “SIRBAI bridges the gap between human intent and autonomous mission execution, enabling seamless coordination across manned and unmanned systems. Our platform ensures resilient autonomy, continuous information flow, and agile response in rapidly changing and demanding environments. By keeping operators and autonomous assets connected and working together, SIRBAI delivers the reliability and operational advantage needed for modern missions.”