ITC showcases smart mobility solutions at UMEX & SimTEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is participating in the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference UMEX and the Simulation and Training Exhibition SimTEX 2026 as the Regulatory Mobility Partner.

Through a fully integrated stand, ITC is presenting its latest solutions in smart and autonomous systems, in line with the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s strategy to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in intelligent mobility.

The exhibition is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council. Organised by ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, it is taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 20th to 22nd January, 2026.

ITC’s stand features advanced technical demonstrations reflecting its direction in smart and autonomous mobility. These include a self-charging robot platform equipped with an AI-powered robotic arm capable of autonomously charging electric vehicles by identifying charging ports and completing the process without human intervention.

Visitors can also experience an immersive interactive platform showcasing ITC’s vision for the future of autonomous land and air mobility in Abu Dhabi, using advanced simulation technologies and visual and audio effects. The experience highlights digital transformation efforts and flagship projects aimed at building a safer, more efficient and sustainable mobility system.

The stand also presents the UAE Drones Unified Platform, a key pillar supporting low-altitude operations by regulating airspace within a secure digital environment and enabling integration with advanced air mobility services, including flying taxis.

In addition, ITC is highlighting Abu Dhabi’s operational drone trials, including logistics delivery, commercial applications, passenger transport pilots and heavy air-freight operations, supported by infrastructure such as vertiports.

The stand will host the signing of several strategic agreements focused on developing digital infrastructure, enhancing safety standards and accelerating the adoption of future mobility technologies across land, maritime and air sectors.

ITC’s participation at UMEX and SimTEX 2026 underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovation, integration and sustainability, and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading regional and global hub for smart mobility solutions.