Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Outstanding Poet of Al Dhafra initiative

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities has launched the inaugural Outstanding Poet of Al Dhafra initiative, a programme that aims to discover and support emerging poetic talent among young people, while strengthening their connection to the heritage of the Arabic language and Emirati cultural identity.

The initiative reflects the university’s commitment to preserving national identity through targeted cultural and community engagement programmes that connect traditional literary arts with contemporary learning approaches.

Hosted at the university’s Al Dhafra campus, the programme features an integrated curriculum delivered by distinguished faculty specialising in Arabic literature and poetics. Participants aged 9 to 16 will take part in structured learning activities covering classical Arabic poetry, including prosody, metre, rhetorical devices and the rich traditions of poetic composition.

The programme combines theoretical instruction with practical training in creative writing, performance and expressive techniques, supporting participants’ artistic development and cultural pride, while creating a supportive environment where young poets can explore their creativity and deepen their appreciation for their linguistic and cultural heritage.

Following the instructional phase, participants will present original works in an open poetry competition held before a live audience. Submissions will be assessed by a panel of expert judges based on established literary and artistic criteria, including linguistic accuracy, stylistic elegance, adherence to traditional poetic form, and quality of oral delivery.

Winners will be recognised in a formal ceremony organised by the university, marking their contribution to sustaining Arabic poetry as a living cultural practice.

The initiative aligns with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities’ wider educational mission to advance humanities scholarship and promote cultural knowledge across the United Arab Emirates and the world.