AEEDC Dubai 2026 records 25% growth in participants, exhibitors

DUBAI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 30th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2026), held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, recorded a 25 percent increase in the number of participants and exhibitors, attracting more than 74,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries worldwide.

Dr. Abdulsalam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the event, marking three decades since its launch, has consolidated its position as the world’s largest specialised gathering in dentistry and oral health.

He noted that the rise in the number of exhibiting companies and attendees reflects the distinguished status of the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai as a global hub for hosting major international events and conferences, pointing to the strong turnout for the conference, exhibition and accompanying workshops.

AEEDC Dubai 2026 features the participation of around 4,900 companies representing more than 5,000 global brands, alongside a comprehensive scientific programme that includes specialised sessions and hands-on workshops with international experts, in addition to recent scientific research and competitions for university students.