AirQ unveils innovative cargo aircraft at UMEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE-based company AirQ Limited, specialising in the design and development of unmanned aircraft, unveiled its latest cargo aviation projects, Cargo 200 and Cargo 40, during its participation in UMEX 2026.

David Sostaric, Programme Manager at AirQ and Project Manager for Cargo 200 and Cargo 40, told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the key advantage of the two aircraft lies in their vertical take-off and landing capability, with the ability to transition into cruise flight mode.

He explained that the Cargo 200 has a range of up to 450 kilometres in cruise mode, while the Cargo 40 offers a longer range with a lighter payload and a different aircraft size, providing users with broader options suited to varying mission requirements.

Sostaric noted that AirQ’s cargo aircraft can be configured in multiple ways depending on the mission, with each aircraft designed specifically to meet operational needs with a high degree of precision.

He added that one of the standout features of the aircraft is the use of only four rotors for vertical take-off, distinguishing them from many competitors in the market. The aircraft are also hybrid-powered, extremely lightweight, and feature enhanced mission performance, alongside advanced cargo solutions that offer users a clear competitive edge.