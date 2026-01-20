Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives French Ambassador

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 20th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, today at the Emiri Diwan, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain welcomed the French Ambassador and discussed ways to enhance the close relations of cooperation with the French Republic across various fields. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain commended the Ambassador’s efforts in strengthening the growing partnership between the two countries in several sectors.

For his part, Nicolas Niemtchinow expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain for the warm hospitality and gracious reception, praising the strong relations between the two countries and the development renaissance witnessed by the emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain.